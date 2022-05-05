Clarius Receives CE Mark Certification for Seven New Ultra-Portable Wireless Ultrasound Scanners for Apple and Android Devices

Now 30% smaller, lighter and more affordable, the new Clarius HD3 line of pocket-sized ultrasound scanners are available today in the European Union and United Kingdom with new features and revolutionary pricing that will put premium handheld ultrasound into the hands of more clinicians. The scanners connect wirelessly to Apple and Android smart devices with an AI-powered application designed to help clinicians see clearly into the body to make an accurate diagnosis, confidently treat patients and safely guide procedures.