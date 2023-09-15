NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2023--
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (“the Company” or “CMTG”) declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023. One of the Company’s objectives in declaring the third quarter dividend was to establish a dividend level believed to be sustainable, assuming that real estate capital market dislocation continues for the foreseeable future. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.
About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.
CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CMTG intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those acts. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by CMTG’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of CMTG’s performance in future periods. Except as required by law, CMTG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.
