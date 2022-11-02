NORWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $135.8 million.
The Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.43 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.
The environmental services company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.
