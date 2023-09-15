Metro Atlanta is turning to cleanup efforts Friday after storms dropped nearly four inches of rain over downtown and caused major flash flooding that sent cars floating through streets the day before.
Crews are still clearing fallen trees and moving waterlogged cars that were swept away when a storm stalled over the area for about 90 minutes Thursday afternoon. The sudden deluge caught many off guard, including students at Clark Atlanta University forced to evacuate as water surged through a campus building.
Brown water inundated the halls of a dormitory, temporarily trapping one person’s leg in a doorway due to the pressure of the water, student Morgan Lee said. That person was eventually freed.
Georgia Aquarium employees also had to evacuate guests as water made its way inside the facility, closing the Baker Street attraction for the rest of the day.
Channel 2 Action News meteorologists said the highest rainfall totals were recorded at the Georgia World Congress Center, where 3.9 inches of rain fell within the span of an hour. The building is a mile from the Atlanta University Center, where rainfall totals were not immediately available.
In northwest Atlanta, a gauge at Woodall Creek spiked from a half-foot to six feet during Thursday’s rain, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. And while the water receded quickly, a thick sludge was left behind where streets like Peters Street, Northside Drive and even Piedmont Avenue briefly turned into a rushing river.
Some drivers had to climb out of their car windows as they awaited rescue. Countless cars were damaged by water flooding their interiors. Student Miyonna Paris walked out of class to find her 2022 Hyundai Sonata across the street from where she parked it, she told Channel 2.
“When you open up the car door, it’s nothing but water that flows out,” she said as muddy water poured out of her black sedan. The water level inside her car had risen enough to cover her seats.
“How did my car get lifted up — like a heavy car — get lifted and float?” she questioned.
Along Parsons Street through Clark Atlanta, so much mud was left behind that it looked like a dirt road Friday morning.
Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storm parked over the city, dropping so much rain so quickly in an area predominantly covered in pavement, and the water simply had nowhere to go. More rain fell on soggy soil Friday morning.
The clouds are sticking around Friday, but they shouldn’t produce the same volume of rain, and any downpours shouldn’t last all day, Monahan said. By the afternoon, showers will become more isolated and the sky could clear.
“I think we’re gonna see a little bit of sunshine later today,” Monahan said. “Friday night football and events going on for your Friday night should be pretty dry for this evening.”
Rain will return for the weekend — the last one of the summer. Fall officially arrives on Sept. 23. It won’t be a complete washout, but everyone will see at least some rain, Monahan said.
Temperatures will stay in the low 80s Friday and through the weekend.
