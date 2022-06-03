DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
The "Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clear aligners market is expected to grow from $2.18 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. The market is expected to grow to $9.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%.
Major players in the clear aligners market are Align Technology, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Dentsply Sirona, Scheu Dental, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, and K-Line Europe.
The clear aligners market consists of revenue generated from the sales of clear aligners, by the companies that manufacture them. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.
The main products of clear aligners are ceramic braces, clear aligners, and lingual braces. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement. These are made up of material types such as polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others that are used by end-user such as hospitals, and dental and orthodontic clinics.
The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the clear aligners market. Malocclusion is a medical disorder where the teeth are misaligned and/or incorrect relation between the teeth of the upper and lower dental arches. The incidence of malocclusion is high with variations between various geographic regions and age groups. It is one of the most common dental problems along with dental caries, gingival disease, and dental fluorosis.
As of January 2020, the Invisalign system of Align Technology, a leading player in the clear aligners market, treated 2 million patients who started treatment using the Invisalign system. Invisalign system is used for straightening and aligning teeth. This shows the increase in the adoption rate of clear aligners for straightening and aligning of misaligned teeth contributing to the growth of the clear aligners market.
A major factor that limits the clear aligners market growth is its high cost. The cost of clear aligners is higher than that of metal braces. For instance, the average cost of clear aligners ranges from $3,500 to $8,000, while the metal braces price ranges from $2,500 to $6,000. This difference in cost is primarily due to the customization as clear aligners are designed according to the patient's condition and severity. Therefore, high prices of clear aligners are likely to hamper the market.
Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners, and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively.
The majority of clear aligners manufacturers are currently using 3D-printed molds for manufacturing clear aligners. For instance, in 2019, the smile direct club has collaborated with HP to produce 20 million 3D printed clear aligner dental molds in a year, which is around 50,000 aligners in a day.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Clear Aligners Market Characteristics
3. Clear Aligners Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Clear Aligners
5. Clear Aligners Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Clear Aligners Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Clear Aligners Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Clear Aligners Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Clear Aligners Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Ceramic Braces
- Clear Aligners
- Lingual Braces
6.2. Global Clear Aligners Market, Segmentation By Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Polyurethane Plastic
- Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)
- Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Other Material Types
6.3. Global Clear Aligners Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Hospitals
- Dental and Orthodontic Clinics
7. Clear Aligners Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Clear Aligners Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Clear Aligners Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Align Technology
- Henry Schein
- Institut Straumann
- The 3M Company
- Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation)
- Dentsply Sirona
- SCHEU DENTAL
- Great Lakes Dental Technologies
- TP Orthodontics
- K Line Europe
- Smile Direct Club
- Candid co.
- DynaFlex
- Smartee
- Clarus Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhnnwf
