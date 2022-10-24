CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
ClearB Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing CLB-3000, a therapeutic vaccine designed to drive functional cure in patients chronically infected with Hepatitis B, announced today that two abstracts were accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), The Liver Meeting, to be held in Washington, DC, USA, November 4 – 8, 2022.
“We are excited to continue to make the Hepatitis B community aware of our progress for the therapeutic vaccine candidate CLB-3000, toward first in human trials and our confidence in this novel and differentiated approach” said Aileen Rubio, PhD., CEO for the company. Chronic infection with Hepatitis B (CHB) remains a significant global disease infecting hundreds of millions of people, where functional cure remains elusive and combination therapies are likely needed. We believe that re-education of patients’ immune systems to break tolerance of their chronic HBV infections through administration of ClearB’s therapeutic vaccine could become an important component of combination treatment regimens.”
Abstract Number / Poster Number: 36528 / SAT1193
Abstract Title : Evaluation of the Hepatitis B therapeutic vaccine candidate CLB-3000 (CLB-405 + CLB-505 with Alhydrogel): a 9- or 15-week toxicity study in New Zealand White (NZW) rabbits with a 4-week recovery period
Date: Friday, 4 November 2022
Time: 12:00 pm EDT
Presenter Name: Aileen Rubio, ClearB Therapeutics
Abstract Number / Poster Number: 37190 / SAT1215
Abstract Title : Immunogenicity following intramuscular vaccination with increasing dose levels of recombinant Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) variants CLB-405 and CLB-505 with or without Alhydrogel in New Zealand White (NZW) rabbits
Date: Friday, 4 November 2022
Time: 12:00 pm EDT
Presenter Name: Aileen Rubio, ClearB Therapeutics
For more information regarding AASLD 2022 please visit
About ClearB Therapeutics
ClearB Therapeutics was co-founded in 2017 by Morningside Ventures in collaboration with Professor Stephen Locarnini and the Victoria Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia. ClearB is working to develop therapeutic vaccines designed to drive functional cure of Hepatitis B. The work is grounded in proprietary insights derived from studying rare-event infection resolution in patients who suffer from chronic Hepatitis B. For more information, please visit https://clearbtherapeutics.com/.
About Morningside Ventures: Morningside was founded in 1986 by the Chan family, to make private equity and venture capital investments in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In the life sciences, Morningside specializes in early-stage (pre-clinical through human proof-of-concept) investments in biopharmaceutical products. They partner with academic founders and entrepreneurs to build world-class companies that want to markedly improve the current state of medicine today and ultimately, the lives of patients. Morningside's focus is to invest in excellent biomedical research, where a significant body of knowledge has been gathered and there is a plausible path forward in clinical development. Their mission is to contribute to making a meaningful, positive impact on the prevention or treatment of human disease, and believe that so long as this is achieved, commercial success will follow.
