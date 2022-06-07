MAYNARD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
Leading cloud-based government budgeting software company, ClearGov, announces the acquisition of the CityGrows product and its entrance into the Permitting and Licensing market. CityGrows cloud-based software is unique because it doesn't limit you to predetermined permit types – its workflow editor is use-case agnostic, easy to use, and only takes minutes to set up a modern permit process.
“CityGrows’ unique approach to modernizing a core local government process was really attractive. They have not only built a powerful Permitting and Licensing solution, but their underlying platform is actually use-case agnostic and enables governments to modernize any paper or PDF form and workflow,” said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov. “Furthermore, the hallmarks of their platform – ease-of-use, quick implementation, and affordability – align perfectly with ClearGov’s solutions.”
“With ClearGov, we truly feel like we’ve found kindred spirits,” said Stephen Corwin, CTO and Co-Founder of CityGrows. “Like CityGrows, the ClearGov team clearly believes in creating best-of-breed, elegant, intuitive, modern software that solves targeted challenges for local governments.”
With more than 600 public sector clients across 48 different states utilizing its Budget Cycle Management solution, ClearGov has unique insights into the operational needs and challenges of local government agencies.
“Local government is clearly in the midst of a transformational shift to modern, cloud-based solutions to help them operate more efficiently,” said Bryan Burdick, President and Co-Founder of ClearGov. “The acquisition of the CityGrows platform is a watershed moment for ClearGov as we broaden our solution set to help additional local government stakeholders across multiple departments.”
“ClearGov has built impressive credibility with governments across the country,” said Catherine Geanuracos, CEO and Co-Founder of CityGrows. “We are excited to have our platform become part of ClearGov’s portfolio of solutions. It's great to join a team that has the same mission that inspired us to start CityGrows: to help local governments work better.”
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of Budget Cycle Management software, focused on helping local governments and their department heads streamline the annual budget process by improving the collection, creation, and communication of their budgets. ClearGov solutions are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. Over 600 organizations across the US rely on our cloud-based Budget Cycle Management suite to modernize their budget process. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
