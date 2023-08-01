Clearpoint Agency Tapped to Manage Public Relations for Nonaste’s Line of Advanced Products to Keep Active People Clean, Odor-Free

Nonaste Co-founder/CEO Andy Voggenthaler pictured here with Nonaste’s high-performance laundry detergents and disinfecting sports sprays. Nonaste products use a proprietary scientific formula that eradicates nasty odor-causing bacteria, oil, and grime – even residue left from other detergents – while actively restoring fabric integrity and extending the life of activewear. Nonaste’s products range from $10.99 to $59.99, are biodegradable, color safe, and phosphate free, with no animal testing. Nonaste Zen Fresh detergent was ranked "Best Smelling Performance Laundry Detergent" by Gear Patrol. Nonaste donates 10% of net profits to Challenged Athletes Foundation, creating opportunities for individuals with physical challenges through critical adaptive sports equipment, coaching, programs, and encouragement to stay active. www.nonaste.com