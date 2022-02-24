NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2022--
Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies across the country, announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination, certifying the company maintains effective controls over the security and processing integrity of its clients’ data. The examination was conducted by BARR Advisory, P.A.
SOC 2 is an auditing procedure conducted by licensed and regulated certified public accountants that rigorously reviews data service providers to ensure the secure management and accurate processing of data. It is widely considered the highest standard of cybersecurity certification and is intended to protect company’s interests and intellectual property when they engage data service providers.
Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI, stated: “Clearview AI continues to achieve the highest level of third-party verifications for our data security, cybersecurity and internal security policies and procedures, which is gratifying because we hold ourselves to the highest standards. This SOC 2 examination clearly demonstrates we have the appropriate controls to ensure the security and accurate processing of the data entrusted to us by our clients in law enforcement.”
The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) outlines principles and criteria for SOC 2 examinations which include exacting standards for security, cybersecurity, availability, process integrity and confidentiality.
In January, Clearview AI was awarded a U.S. patent for its unique facial recognition algorithm, which performed nearly flawlessly in the recent National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), ranking No. 1 in the U.S. and top 10 worldwide across all categories.
Clearview AI's investigative platform, powered by facial recognition, helps law enforcement accurately and rapidly identify suspects, investigate crimes, enhance public safety and provide justice to victims. Clearview AI has been instrumental in thousands of cases including finding abducted children, identifying endangered dementia cases, and apprehending drug traffickers, sex offenders, and other violent criminals.
Clearview AI’s database of more than 10 billion publicly available facial images is the largest known of its kind in the world.
Clearview AI provides law enforcement agencies with a revolutionary facial recognition search engine in order to help solve crimes after the fact. Its platform of more than 10 billion facial images, the largest known database of its kind, is sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources. Law enforcement agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads with fewer resources expended. When supported by other evidence, these leads help law officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe. TIME recently named Clearview AI one of the world's "100 Most Influential Companies." https://www.clearview.ai/
