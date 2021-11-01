NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies across the country, has achieved near perfect ratings from the U.S. government’s top independent agency for evaluating advanced technology providers. The October 28, 2021 results released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology ( NIST ), verify the accuracy and reliability of Clearview AI’s revolutionary platform, powered by the world’s largest known database of more than 10 billion publicly available facial images.
Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI, said: “Our superior performance across all demographics, as verified by the country’s foremost authority on technology performance standards, is an unmistakable validation of Clearview AI’s industry leading facial recognition platform. We are extremely gratified by this result, which bolsters our commitment to continue delivering a world class product to our customers.”
Clearview AI’s first one-to-one (1:1) algorithm submission to NIST’s latest Face Recognition Vendor Test ("FRVT") ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for its performance in matching VISA Photos (99.81 percent), MUGSHOT Photos (99.76 percent), VISABORDER photos (99.7 percent) and BORDER Photos (99.42 percent), and ranked in top five worldwide in all of these categories out of 650 algorithms.
In the most difficult category of facial recognition tests – “WILD Photos” – Clearview AI’s algorithm ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 worldwide.
In another key test that evaluates demographic accuracy, Clearview AI’s algorithm consistently achieved greater than 99 percent accuracy across all demographics.
Clearview AI is planning an additional submission to NIST to verify its algorithm for one-to-many (1:N) in the near future.
Established by Congress in 1901, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce, provides the marketplace with accurate and reliable information about companies’ measurable industrial and technology performance capabilities.
Clearview AI's investigative platform helps law enforcement accurately and rapidly identify suspects, investigate crimes, enhance public safety and provide justice to victims. Clearview AI has been instrumental in thousands of cases including finding abducted children, identifying endangered dementia cases, and apprehending drug traffickers, sex offenders, and other violent criminals.
Clearview AI provides law enforcement agencies with a revolutionary facial recognition search engine in order to help solve crimes after the fact. Its platform of more than 10 billion facial images, the largest known database of its kind, is sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources. Law enforcement agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads with fewer resources expended. When supported by other evidence, these leads help law officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe. TIME recently named Clearview AI one of the world's "100 Most Influential Companies." https://www.clearview.ai/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005283/en/
CONTACT: For: Clearview AI, Inc.
Media: Lisa Lindenllinden@lakpr.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT PHOTOGRAPHY SOCIAL MEDIA INTERNET LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Clearview AI
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/01/2021 06:00 AM/DISC: 11/01/2021 06:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005283/en