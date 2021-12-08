SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) a premier supplier of quality tissue and bleached paperboard products, today announced a key divisional executive appointment. Michael (Mike) Urlick has been named senior vice president and general manager of the consumer products division, effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Urlick succeeds Joanne Shufelt, who will be retiring from the company in 2022.
“For the past eight years, Mike has been an integral part of the consumer products business and has developed a deep understanding of our tissue customers and our operations,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. “I look forward to Mike’s continued, valued contributions as a senior leader at Clearwater Paper.”
Mr. Kitch continued, “I would like to thank Joanne for her many contributions during her more than nine years of leadership at Clearwater Paper. She continues to make a significant and positive impact on the business, and we are grateful for her support during this transition.”
Mr. Urlick joined Clearwater Paper in 2013 and has most recently served as the vice president of sales and marketing for the consumer products division. Previously, he held sales positions with Georgia Pacific and Acosta Sales and Marketing. Mr. Urlick earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business management, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota.
“We have a great team at Clearwater Paper, and I am honored to lead the consumer products business and continue our commitment to achieve strong business results and service our customers,” said Mr. Urlick.
ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER
Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, drug, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the expected contributions and benefits of the new officer, the transition period and the company’s business results and customers. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes to the company’s expectations.
