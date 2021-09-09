MinnesotaCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29141Totals32494
Arraez 2b4000Straw cf2110
Polanco dh4000Rosario ss5000
Donaldson 3b4010Ramírez 3b3111
Kepler rf4000Reyes dh3112
Sanó 1b2111Ramirez lf4020
Rooker lf3010Chang 1b4020
Gordon cf-ss2000Miller 2b4010
Rortvedt c2000Hedges c4000
Jeffers ph-c1010Mercado rf3111
Simmons ss2000
Cave ph-cf1000

Minnesota0100000001
Cleveland00210010x4

DP_Minnesota 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 10. 2B_Ramirez (20), Miller (6). HR_Sanó (26), Reyes (28), Mercado (4), Ramírez (33).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Albers L,1-2463342
Farrell210012
Garza Jr.111101
Coulombe110011
Cleveland
Quantrill W,5-372-341125
Parker H,31-300000
Clase S,22-26100000

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:46. A_11,846 (34,788).

