Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December.
- Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 15-17, 2022: David Benshoof Klein, Co-Founder and CEO, and Randall Stanicky, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings.
- BTIG Digital Health Forum, November 21, 2022: Richard DeNunzio, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a digital therapeutics panel discussion: “The Path Forward for Prescription Digital Therapeutics: Payors, Prescribers and Pipeline” at 9 a.m. ET.
- Piper Sandler 34 th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 29 - December 1, 2022: Randall Stanicky will present on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. ET.
About Click Therapeutics
Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics ® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in up to 360 adults. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including MDD, Schizophrenia, Migraine, Chronic Pain, Atopic Dermatitis, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Obesity and more. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.
CONTACT: Investor Contact
Daniel Busby
dbusby@clicktherapeutics.comMedia Contact
Jonni Mills
