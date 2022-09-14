NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--
Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced that Randall Stanicky, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in September.
Event: LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium
Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Event: UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium
Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
About Click Therapeutics
Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics ® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in up to 360 adults. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including MDD, Schizophrenia, Migraine, Chronic Pain, Atopic Dermatitis, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Obesity and more. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.
