Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced that Randall Stanicky, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference, which will be held virtually on April 17-20, 2023.
About Click Therapeutics
Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including Major Depressive Disorder, Schizophrenia, Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis, Chronic Pain, Atopic Dermatitis, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Obesity, Oncology and more. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.
