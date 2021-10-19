Clik2pay Extends Capabilities With Flexible QR Code Payment Feature

Payment service provider Clik2pay unveiled their latest product capability today at the Telecommunications Risk Management Association of Canada (TRMA Canada) Conference in Toronto. Building on the already successful Clik2pay service, which allows consumers to securely pay directly from their bank accounts, this new capability gives consumers the option to customize their payment amount, and for merchants to capture additional information, such as name or email address. To try it out, use the QR code in the image.