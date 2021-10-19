Clik2pay Extends Capabilities With Flexible QR Code Payment Feature

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
Payment service provider Clik2pay unveiled their latest product capability today at the Telecommunications Risk Management Association of Canada ( TRMA Canada) Conference in Toronto. Building on the already successful Clik2pay service, which allows consumers to securely pay directly from their bank accounts, this new capability gives consumers the option to customize their payment amount, and for merchants to capture additional information, such as name or email address.
This new feature enables new uses of the Clik2pay QR Code, such as variable charitable donation amounts or partial payments towards an amount due. The QR code link to initiate payments allows for completely contactless payments in face-to-face settings or from a kiosk screen or display. And adding customized information such as names or email addresses helps merchants solve the problem of incomplete customer data.
“Paying directly from a bank account has been inconvenient and as a result, many Canadians have turned to credit cards to pay their bills,” said Mike Bradley, CEO and Founder of Clik2pay. “With these new features, we are providing merchants and customers greater flexibility. Our passion is improving how people pay, and this new functionality enhances Clik2pay’s position as the only fast, flexible and secure solution for seamless payments directly from a bank account.”
“There are millions of Canadians who don’t have credit cards and there are millions more who would simply prefer to pay for online purchases directly from their bank accounts,” said Kara Simpson, Executive Director of TRMA Canada. “We are excited to showcase Clik2pay payment services to our members, as it is easy, cost-effective and secure. We are grateful to Clik2pay for donating their services to support our fundraising efforts in support of Meagan's HUG.”
About Clik2pay
Clik2pay is a unique online payments service that facilitates bill, invoice and on-line payments directly and securely from customer bank accounts. Payments are requested easily by text message, e-mail, a checkout button or QR code and are processed at a fraction of the cost of other payment types. Clik2pay features for businesses include easy-to-use APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, status updates and a complete settlement file.
Clik2pay leverages one of the most secure money transfer services globally, with transactions protected by multiple layers of bank-grade security and the highest standards for risk management.
Clik2pay was founded in 2018 and is led by a team with deep business and technology expertise in payments, retail, and digital banking. Additional information and news updates can be found by visiting clik2pay.com or following clik2pay on LinkedIn.
