Sant'Egidio Catholic group volunteer Michela Tassani, left, chats with 98-year-old Armando Frajegari in his home, in Rome, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. As an intense heat wave with temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many Italian cities is forcing elderly and fragile people to stay in their homes, Sant'Egidio volunteers check up on them providing company and helping in daily routines such as food shopping.