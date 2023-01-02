DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 7, 2023--
The "Cloud Computing in Power - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cloud computing refers to computing delivered as an online service. It encompasses the provision of IT infrastructure, operating systems, middleware, and applications hosted within a data center and accessed by the end-user via the internet. The cloud is now the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources.
In the power sector, there is widespread use of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS) model, and managed cloud services.
However with volatile geopolitical events, a prevailing energy crisis, an aging workforce, and pressure to speed up the energy transition and meet the demand for a decentralized power grid, continued digitalization is the only option for the power sector.
Power companies already benefiting from the inherent advantages of the cloud (its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness) must also embrace more innovative uses of the cloud and its capacity to enable other emerging technologies. According to the publisher forecasts, the global cloud computing industry, worth $473 billion in 2020, will be worth $1.2 trillion by 2026.
Key Highlights
- Detailed analysis of key challenges for the power industry including COVID-19, aging populations, and the energy transition.
- Forecasts to 2026 for the cloud computing market, split into key the segments of the value chain.
- Review of the segments of the cloud computing value chain to invest, explore, or ignore, for power players.
- The cloud computing in power timeline.
- The leading adopters of cloud computing in the power sectors, the top specialist vendors for the power sector, and cross-sector cloud computing vendors.
Scope
An overview of the cloud computing value chain including leaders and challengers for each sub-segment.
- A Breakdown of the key challenges in the power industry, and how cloud computing technologies can help to solve them.
- Market size and growth forecasts for cloud computing split into segments.
- Case studies showing the use cases for cloud computing across the power industry.
- Analysis of alternative data including company filing, patent, hiring, and social media activity.
- A review of the leading adopters of cloud computing in the power industry, the specialist cloud computing vendors for the power industry, and the leading cloud computing vendors cross-industry.
- Thematic scorecards ranking leading power companies on their involvement in key themes, including cloud computing.
Reasons to Buy
- Position yourself for success by understanding the ways in which cloud computing can help to solve the major challenges for the power industry, such as aging workforces, energy transition, and digitalization.
- Identify the leading and specialist vendors of cloud computing solutions for the power industry.
- Discover what each vendor offers and who some of their existing clients are.
- Quickly identify attractive investment targets in the power industry by understanding which companies are most likely to be winners in the future based on our thematic scorecard.
- Gain a competitive advantage in the power industry over your competitors by understanding the potential of cloud computing solutions in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Cloud computing Value Chain
2.1 Cloud services (PaaS and IaaS)
2.2 Cloud services (SaaS)
2.3 Cloud professional services
3 The Impact of cloud computing on the Power Sector
3.1 The Impact of cloud computing on the Power Sector's Challenges
4 Case Studies
5 Data Analysis
5.1 Market size and growth forecasts
5.2 Mergers and acquisitions
5.3 Patent trends
5.4 Company filings trends
5.5 Hiring trends
5.6 Social media trends
5.7 Robotics timeline
6 Companies
6.1 Leading cloud computing adopters in the power sector
6.2 Leading cloud computing vendors
6.3 Specialist cloud computing vendors in the power sector
7 Sector Scorecard
7.1 Power utilities sector scorecard
8 Glossary
9 Further Reading
10 Thematic Research Methodology
11 About the Publisher
12 Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Microsoft
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- Tencent
- Oracle
- Cisco
- Salesforce
- IBM
- SAP
- AES
- Dominion Energy
- Duke Energy
- E.ON
- EDF
- Enel
- Engie
- Fortum
- Iberdrola
- Rosatom
- Vattenfall
- ABB
- Avanade
- Aveva
- Capgemini
- Cloud&Heat
- Contino
- CM.com
- IFS
- Itron
- Powercloud
- Snowflakex
- Systematic
- Uplight
- Veeam
- Wipro
