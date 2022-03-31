North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.