The "Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration Services Market, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study includes public-cloud multi-tenant web/video meetings and team collaboration/messaging services as offered by the original service provider and does not include sales of third-party solutions.
The study also includes updated global cloud meetings and team collaboration forecast, a detailed strategic imperative section, a competitive environment section, and major observations from the market.
In a field of more than 60 global cloud meetings and team collaboration providers, the analyst independently plotted 20 growth and innovation leaders in this analysis.
The global team of analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of industries across the globe. The primary and secondary analysis spans the entire value chain, identifying organizations that consistently develop new growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future and a proven ability to effectively address emerging challenges and opportunities.
The research and analysis is the foundation of the Frost Radar, a robust analytical tool that benchmarks companies' innovation focus and growth performance in a given market. The dynamic solution offers frequent rating and positioning of companies that are agitating, contending or revolutionizing the industry.
In 2021 the global cloud meetings and team collaboration services market is expected to earn revenues of $14.78 Billion, a 23.7 percent increase over an already fantastic 2020 year
The installed base of paid cloud meetings and team collaboration paid licenses is expected to grow by 28.8 percent in 2021 to 241.5 million.
In the new era of hybrid work, employees want and need to work from anywhere, in their own style, and at their own pace. Many don't want to go back to their pre-COVID lives entirely.
The post-pandemic world is likely to be an extended version of the present workplace trends - whereby not only field teams, but everyone can be remote and yet stay connected and conduct business effectively.
Those working from home can no longer be treated as second-hand corporate citizens; businesses will need to leverage technology to enable more flexible, inclusive and immersive remote meeting experiences.
With businesses worldwide embracing hybrid work, it is imperative to provide meetings solutions that address the mix of in-person and remote participants across geographies with different native languages, and that are adaptable to different work styles.
Only excelling cloud meetings and team collaboration providers will help businesses to successfully transition to a hybrid working strategy.
The inclusion criteria for cloud meetings-centric providers comprise:
- Support for in-meeting desktop content sharing and multi-party video feeds
- Support for in-meeting text chat
- Support for at least 100 individual participants
- Support for integrated VoIP audio
- Support for participant join and host control from mobile devices
- Provider revenues above $10M in CY2020 or an installed base of at least 200K paying licenses
The inclusion criteria for team collaboration-centric providers comprise:
- Support for persistent chat rooms (channels) that can be organized by topics, groups, or messages
- Support for point-to-point video and audio
- Support for file sharing
- Support for reliable search functionality
- Support for user access from mobile devices
- Integration with third-party applications
- Provider revenues above $10M in CY 2020 or an installed base of at least 100K paying licenses
The inclusion criteria for UCaaS providers offering cloud meetings and/or team collaboration services comprise:
- Solution must at least have one full year of service commercialization.
- Service procurement does not necessarily require the activation of a telephony license. Therefore, the provider has both stand-alone versions as well as telephony-integrated versions of their meeting or collaboration solution.
- The providers have an installed base of at least 200,000 paying licenses enabled with cloud meetings and/or team collaboration functionality across stand-alone and telephony-integrated solutions.
For UCaaS providers, the analyst includes the paying licenses enabled with cloud meetings and/or team collaboration functionality of both stand-alone and telephony-integrated solutions
The research only includes cloud meetings services that are delivered from multi-tenant infrastructure. On-premises solutions and dedicated private-cloud services, as well as sales of software/media servers sold to service providers are excluded from the study
The study includes revenues from cloud meetings, as well as revenues from:
- Webinars and webcasting services when offered by cloud meeting providers
- Cloud room licenses
- All audio conferencing integrated with cloud meetings
Companies to Action
- Adobe
- Avaya
- BlueJeans by Verizon
- CafeX Communications
- Cisco
- Dialpad
- Enghouse Systems
- Lifesize
- LogMeIn
- Meta (formerly Facebook)
- Microsoft
- Pexip
- PGi
- RingCentral
- Slack
- StarLeaf
- Symphony Communications
- Zoho
- Zoom
