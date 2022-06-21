AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2022--
Today at Identiverse, Cloudentity, the leading provider of B2B Customer Identity and Authorization (CIAM) solutions, announced the global availability of Identity Pools. Identity Pools is a new capability that disrupts existing on-prem and SaaS identity providers by providing a lightweight identity platform featuring user registration, consent management, delegated administration, and MFA capabilities. Identity Pools is purpose-built to meet the cloud-scale transactional requirements required for digital transformation and evolving privacy regulations.
Companies often face a dilemma when building their next generation of applications; existing CIAM products are expensive, slow, and unable to meet modern fine-grained authorization and B2B privacy/data sharing requirements. Since its initial, invite-only release in 2021, Identity Pools has been capable of auto-scaling as a cloud-native app, which means companies requiring additional transactional capacity can scale to meet demand in fractions of a second and in precise increments. Identity Pools also offers companies financial grade API (FAPI) support, MFA, User Management, Consent Management, delegated administration, and flexible extendable schemas.
“Cloudentity is the first B2B CIAM platform built from the ground up for the cloud while also protecting end-user privacy. Today hundreds of organizations and 10’s of millions of users are protected by our platform,” said Brook Lovatt, CPO of Cloudentity. “Any company can now modernize its approach to customer identity using Identity Pools, while at the same time drastically reducing operational and licensing costs. Additionally, implementing Identity Pools allows customers to shift their focus from strong authentication at the start of the user session to refining customer experience with privacy-centric fine-grained authorization.”
Identity Pools are lightweight IdP configurations built for developers. They feature customizable schemas and a rich API-first design built to address modern B2B CIAM use cases. Identity Pools provide no-code brandable user journeys for registration, password reset, and strong authentication built upon a REST API layer that can be leveraged by developers to create any user journey workflow imaginable.
“One of Cloudentity’s core product design principles is the decoupling of authentication from authorization, which gives our customers the flexibility to move freely between their own IdP, their partners’ IdPs and other sources of identity context data. This allows application developers to rely on the authorization of transactions in real time rather than relying on the level of trust associated with an authentication that may have happened hours or days earlier,” continued Lovatt. “Cloudentity moves the functionality that has historically been applied at the time of authentication from the beginning of a user session (such as MFA, risk analysis and consent collection) into the authorization layer. As a result, the role of an IdP in this landscape becomes a simple commodity – one that we’re pleased to offer to our customers in an easy, integrated manner, and at no additional cost.”
Identity Pools replaces expensive, per-user pricing on customers’ existing IdP(s) with a simple no-cost extension to Cloudentity’s Authorization Platform with proven performance at massive scale. It is offered across all of Cloudentity’s public SaaS regions, as a private IaaS, or on-premises.
About Cloudentity
Cloudentity provides the most flexible and scalable solution for B2B Consumer Identity to secure modern digital business across hybrid, multi-cloud and microservices infrastructure. Delivered as an external declarative authorization service, the platform empowers developers to centrally manage fine-grained policy as code, orchestrate provisioning, assure end-user privacy and consent, and achieve continuous transaction-level enforcement at hyperscale. As a result, enterprises increase development velocity and service agility while mitigating privacy, API security and compliance risks. For more information, go to www.cloudentity.com.
