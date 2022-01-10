SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced its acquisition of Indivio, an innovative video software company that helps modern marketing teams create and deliver high-performing, data-driven video campaigns faster and at scale. The entire Indivio team has joined Cloudinary, with CEO and co-founder Josh Dorward becoming Managing Director of the company’s newly formed Video Creative Automation business line. Cloudinary also announced that it reached the $100 million in annual recurring revenue mark in December 2021, cementing its unicorn status.
Creating and delivering relevant visual-first experiences fast and at scale is critical to any business looking to engage customers in today’s visual economy. Cloudinary’s automated, AI-based approach to media management and experience allows brands to create and deliver the digital experiences they dream about without the challenges that come from trying to manage all that’s needed to do so at scale. The volume of content required to connect and compete today can no longer be managed at scale without intelligent tools and automation.
“This acquisition combines Cloudinary’s deep understanding of visual media with Indivio’s expertise in creative automation. It expands our industry-leading video management offerings and makes it simpler for brands to deliver the dynamic video experiences they dream about,” said Itai Lahan, co-founder and CEO, Cloudinary. “We’re excited to welcome the Indivio team into the Cloudinary family and look forward to making it even easier for our customers to win with video.”
Extending the Cloudinary media experience product suite with Indivio’s innovative creative automation solution presents a major opportunity for anyone looking to harness the power of video to improve customer engagement. With Indivio’s unique offering, modern marketing teams can:
- Scale the volume and frequency of on-brand creative content without overburdening creative teams. Brands can use dynamic templates and content from a variety of sources, including live product detail pages, to automatically create highly relevant and personalized videos.
- Streamline creative onboarding with support for industry-standard tools like Adobe After Effects®. Cloud-based rendering automation eliminates the need for time-consuming and manual iterations.
- Accelerate the QA of dynamic video creative. Allows media marketers to launch dynamic video campaigns faster with end-to-end creative customization and ads’ automation.
“Cloudinary and Indivio share a passion for visual storytelling and for empowering brands to make better connections with their audiences. We’re absolutely thrilled to become Cloudinarians,” said Dorward. “Today, modern marketing teams are under tremendous pressure to deliver ever-increasing amounts of branded content in order to meet the expectations of audiences in a rapidly changing media landscape. Yet without the right tools it’s impossible for brands to create these visual stories at scale and to deliver the personalized experiences audiences expect. With Cloudinary’s world-class media science technology and our end-to-end automation capabilities for creatives and marketers, we will bridge these gaps to empower all users to create and deliver compelling visual media experiences, wherever their audiences are engaged.”
Cloudinary will continue to fully support the Indivio product line. It also plans to leverage Indivio’s technology to develop a fully integrated video creative automation experience within the Cloudinary media experience platform.
