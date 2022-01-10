SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022--
Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced that it reached the $100 million in annual recurring revenue mark in December 2021, cementing its status as a unicorn. The bootstrapped company also announced its acquisition of Indivio, an innovative video software company that helps modern marketing teams create and deliver high-performing, data-driven video campaigns faster and at scale.
“To have reached this coveted financial milestone is a proud moment for all of us here at Cloudinary,” said Cloudinary Co-founder and CEO Itai Lahan. “In the visual economy, videos and images are no longer just important elements of our experiences online – they are the experience. We’re thrilled to be at the center of this new era, helping our customers more easily create and deliver the kinds of experiences consumers deserve.”
Cloudinary’s spectacular trajectory underscores its leadership in visual media and the pandemic-driven market acceleration towards digital-first engagements driving unprecedented demand for customer experiences rich with dynamic images and video.
Key 2021 Achievements
- Industry recognitions: Honored for its successful growth and people-first culture, Cloudinary was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for the fourth consecutive year—the publication's ranking of the best, most valuable private cloud companies in the world. It was also named the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area, Midsize Companies, and a Forbes Best Startup Employer.
- Visual-first innovation: Pushed the bounds of media science with several initiatives, including the creation of Cloudinary Labs, a space for developers working with visual content to explore and experiment with innovative concepts such as the latest AI-centric video technologies and new approaches to coding. Cloudinary also added full support for the new JPEG XL image format, a lighter, more efficient next-gen format co-created by Cloudinary Image Researcher Dr. Jon Sneyers.
- Growing global customer base: Welcomed more than 1,000 new customers and 250,000 new users to Cloudinary, reaching 9,000 customers and one million developers respectively.
- Strong partner ecosystem: Established and extended strategic partnerships with Getty Images, SAP, WordPress, Visionular, The MACH Alliance and more.
For more on these achievements and milestones, read Lahan’s blog post here. To start using Cloudinary’s media experience products today for free, click here.
About Cloudinary
Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With more than 50 billion assets under management and 9,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, transform, manage, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.
