Cloudways, the multi-cloud managed hosting platform and subsidiary of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN), announces the launch of its Web Hosting Savings Calculator for small businesses. As companies prepare for the holiday online shopping blitz and look ahead to 2023, the new tool aims to help small businesses to calculate their expenditures, stay on top of their finances, and more easily evaluate the costs involved in embracing cloud hosting technology.
Rising costs and inflation have presented formidable obstacles to the growth of small businesses and freelancers in 2022 and are predicted to continue their upward trend in 2023. With a shift from brick-and-mortar transactions toward e-commerce purchasing, many companies that depend on web traffic are seeking cost-effective ways to optimize the speed, reliability and security of their online businesses and keep their expenses in check.
The Web Hosting Savings Calculator allows businesses to input details about their website and traffic and receive a comparison of hosting plans across a variety of companies.
Beginning November 14th, in advance of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Cloudways is also helping small businesses cut costs at a crucial time by offering special pricing for their core web hosting products offering 40% off for 4 months and up to 30 free migrations.
Cloudways champions small businesses, offering flexible and easy-to-use services that make it straightforward for a business to build a modern online presence.
“We recognize that small businesses are hurting from rising costs due to inflation and the wider economic conditions,” says Aaqib Gadit, SVP, General Manager of Cloudways. “Cloudways is proud to offer a service that lets small businesses quickly and affordably build a modern, secure, high performing digital presence. With the launch of the Web Hosting Savings Calculator and our Black Friday offers, we hope we can contribute a little bit to helping the bottom line of small businesses around the world.”
About Cloudways
Founded in 2012, Cloudways, a DigitalOcean company, is an intuitive, one-click managed cloud hosting platform that hosts over 100,000 servers globally. G2’s Best Managed Hosting Provider for 2021, the platform lets users host WordPress and WooCommerce websites on top of a variety of cloud-hosting providers, including DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Vultr, and Linode. The platform features a web app management function that easily launches cloud servers for the deployment of WordPress, Magento, and PHP.
About DigitalOcean:
DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.
