School board meetings in Clovis hit a new low Wednesday night when a group of parents mocked and shouted down a high school student trying to tell the board that their compromised immune system makes them more vulnerable to a bad outcome from a coronavirus infection. Rami Zwebti spoke at the podium between the dozen of adults who took turns calling the board "ridiculous" and asking trustees to "take control" and offer parents the choice of whether or not they must immunize their child when the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in children.
At least some in the audience apparently didn't want to hear why the Buchanan High School senior wanted to encourage mask-wearing and immunization. "As an immunocompromised individual, I am placing myself in danger by being here," Rami said. "Due to the nature of immune diseases, we are not able to identify someone as ill simply by looking at them. That means anyone can be at risk. Anyone can be in danger: your neighbors, your employer, your friend, your child's teacher."
Rami, who identifies as non-binary, said they've watched national protests against masking and vaccinations turn into physical violence in other communities and "a complete loss of democracy. I hope that the people in this room are mature enough to not behave in such a manner."
"We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones," they continued. "Set aside your pretentious arrogance and think of those you hold dear. Think about how you would feel if they were suddenly taken from without warning, without mercy. I'm sick of hearing abled individuals complain about masking and vaccines. Your ignorance and privilege speaks volumes."
As Rami returned to their seat, they were booed and jeered at by parents and community members. One person told them, "boy, sit."
Another woman used this analogy: Just because one person is allergic to water, should we all stop drinking water?
"I think this is a prime example; we need to teach the constitution more in schools," another parent said at the microphone, to applause and cheering.
Rami left the boardroom shortly after to sit in the lobby. They said they left the room in tears because it felt overwhelming to hear the attacks from parents.
Superintendent Eimear O'Brien (formerly O'Farrell) said the treatment Rami received was "disturbing and utterly unacceptable."
"Members of my administration, along with our onsite police officers, immediately stepped in last night to make sure our student knew that our team was present to protect and support (them). In Clovis Unified, we have always been committed to creating an environment where everyone feels able to share their opinions, to be heard, and to do so without fear of bullying behavior by members of the public attending our meetings.
O'Brien said she reached out to thank Rami for their courage "to speak up with an opinion that (they) knew was counter to others who have spoken at prior board meetings."
She also spoke with Board President Steven Fogg, she said, asking him to re-examine current meeting protocols to ensure students feel safe attending meetings.
"Dr. Fogg has indicated that he, too, shares my concerns and is reaching out to our student speaker to convey his commitment to the creation of a more respectful environment in the future."
Rami told The Sacramento Bee they have attended meetings this year to advocate for changing the dress code, where they were ridiculed by parents because they were wearing a dress at the time.
On Wednesday, some parents spent the evening bashing the district for making students show proof of vaccine or a test to attend the Sadie Hawkins dance and made unfounded claims that vaccines have killed thousands of people.
"Reports of adverse events ... following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem," according to the CDC, which maintains that vaccine deaths are rare.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA requires health care providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to the U.S. government, even if it's unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.
It's far from the first contentious incident at school board meetings in California's central San Joaquin Valley in recent months.
School board meetings around the nation have become a flashpoint for angry confrontations, typically involving angry protests of government-mandated COVID-19 safety precautions.
In September, the National Association of School Boards as the Biden administration for "assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation."
"America's public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," the group said in a letter to the president.
While school board meetings in Fresno County haven't seen any serious violence, there has been no shortage of angry clashes over mask-wearing and vaccination requirements.
Clovis parents have twice asked the school board to ignore California's requirements for mask-wearing in schools and student immunizations.
Last month, a tense confrontation between parents at a Yosemite Unified School in Oakhurst forced the school board to abruptly end the meeting, which was rescheduled two later and held outside on a football field.
Tensions boiled over last week at a Fresno Unified board meeting after one man was forced out of the meeting after he tried to shout down a board roll call vote.
The man was escorted from the meeting while shouting, "You're all going down." The outburst prompted Trustee Keshia Thomas to question whether the man was making a threat.
Angry, meeting-ending confrontations at Fresno Unified meeting haven't been limited to the public, either.
Protesting what he said amounted to the district cutting off his access to FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson, Trustee Terry Slatic staged a sort-of filibuster to protest the new meeting restrictions.
FUSD Board President Valerie Davis ended the board meeting after less than a full hour following numerous failed attempts to silence Slatic, who continued to speak even after his microphone was shut off and parents were trying to address the board directly.
The outburst eventually resulted in the board imposing a formal censure on Slatic, his second in just his first term in office.
(The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors.)
