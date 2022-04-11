NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
Clyde, the leading ownership enrichment platform, today announced it has achieved official Shopify Plus Certified App Partner status.
Clyde’s unique set of offerings — extended warranties, registrations and claims management, together in one platform — is a first-of-its-kind combination among Certified App Partners on Shopify Plus.
“We’re thrilled to be welcomed to the Shopify Plus Certified Partner community. It’s a huge achievement to complete the rigorous evaluation required by the Shopify Plus team to meet their high standard of excellence,” said Brandon Gell, CEO and co-founder of Clyde. “The requirements in critical areas including quality of product, minimum number of positive app reviews, and support that meets the advanced requirements of Shopify Plus merchants all have to be earned, and we’ve accomplished that today.”
Clyde’s ownership enrichment platform unifies warranty, registration, and automated issue resolution into a single dashboard that lets merchants own their brand experience, deepen customer relationships, and drive profitable revenue. Merchants can also use the data that these solutions generate to inform future investments across their product development, marketing, and customer experience strategies.
Kate Albers, eCommerce Manager at Chilisleep, a Shopify Plus merchant and provider of innovative temperature controlled sleep solutions, shares the impact the team has experienced thanks to Clyde: “Clyde has activated an additional revenue stream and allowed us to expand a new area of our business – yielding a better experience for our team and our customers.”
“Joining the Shopify Plus Certified App Program is an honor and a vote of confidence in the innovation and quality of the Clyde platform,” said Ashley Hildreth, VP of Partnerships at Clyde. “We're excited to continue supporting Shopify Plus merchants by helping them generate profitable revenue and meaningful customer insights so they can continue to grow their businesses.”
“The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world’s fastest growing brands,” said Mark Bergen, VP Revenue. “We’re happy to welcome Clyde to the program, bringing their insight and experience as a Product Protection Platform to the Plus merchant community.”
To learn more, visit Clyde’s Shopify App Store page.
About Clyde
With the Ownership Enrichment Platform, Clyde helps brands take control and take care of the post-purchase journey for their customers. We’ve reimagined product protection, registration, and issue resolution so manufacturers and eCommerce brands can create beautiful, profitable, unified ownership experiences for their customers — and unlock the LTV of their dreams. Over 300 brands like Hydrow, Marshall, SharkNinja, Lull, Tempo, Newell Brands, and Barnes & Noble use Clyde to build deeper relationships with their customers. To learn more about Clyde, visit www.joinclyde.com
