NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
CB Insights today named Clyde to its first annual Insurtech 50, which showcases the 50 most promising private insurtech companies across the globe.
The 2022 Insurtech 50 cohort has raised over $11B from approximately 400 disclosed investors, across 215 equity deals, since 2017 (as of 6/10/22). In 2021 alone, companies from this cohort raised over $5.5B across 55 deals.
“The companies in our inaugural Insurtech 50 have built and harnessed new technologies to improve all aspects of the insurance value chain, from customer acquisition to underwriting and claims for a variety of different insurance products,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Together they are accelerating innovation across an industry that directly impacts human health and well-being.”
“With expert support, a world-class experience, and the best insurers in the industry, we're building the industry’s best product protection platform to give consumers the peace of mind they deserve. I'm extremely proud of our team for leveraging insurance to create beautiful, profitable product experiences. Gaining the trust of brands like Movado, SharkNinja, and Dyson is a testament to the strength of our platform for merchants and consumers alike.” - Brandon Gell, Founder and CEO of Clyde
Using the CB Insights platform, the research team picked these 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 2,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.
Clyde helps brands take control and take care of the post-purchase journey for their customers with the Ownership Enrichment Platform. We’ve reimagined product protection, registration, and issue resolution so manufacturers and eCommerce brands can create beautiful, profitable, unified ownership experiences for their customers — and unlock the LTV of their dreams. Over 300 brands like Hydrow, Marshall, SharkNinja, Lull, Tempo, Newell Brands, and Barnes & Noble use Clyde to build deeper relationships with their customers.
For those wanting to learn more about the Insurtech 50 and the selection process, please download the Behind the Scenes of the Insurtech 50 webinar
2022 Insurtech 50 Investment Highlights:
- Global representation: This year’s winners represent ten different countries across the globe. Thirty-one of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The United Kingdom came in second with five winners, followed closely by France with four winners and India with three. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year’s list include Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Chile, and Australia.
- Early-stage Innovation: Fourteen of the winners are Series A or Series B companies with promising product ideas, from accelerating claims management to creating parametric insurance for climate change-related perils.
- Unicorns: This year’s list includes twenty unicorns with a $1B+ valuation.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.
About Clyde
Clyde is an ownership enrichment company reimagining product protection, registration, and issue resolution to help brands create unified product experiences for their customers — and unlock the LTV of their dreams. To learn more about Clyde, visit www.joinclyde.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005034/en/
CONTACT: CB Insights Press Contact:
press@cbinsights.comMaddie Buras, Senior Director of Marketing
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INSURANCE SOFTWARE FINANCE
SOURCE: Clyde
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/17/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/17/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005034/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.