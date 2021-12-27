5th-$6,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:14. Good. dueled, up

Fractional/Final Time: 23.780, 46.720, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.700.

Trainer: Samuel Diaz

Winner: B G, 6, by Smart Strike-Magical Ride

Scratched: Land Battle.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Laser Loop1181073-hd3-12-21-noJ. Robles4.20
Thorpe d'Oro113141-½1-hd1-hd2-1¼O. Adorno11.55
Untilwemeetagain118834-3½4-2½3-1½3-½L. Perez0.90
Macho d'Oro118965-hd5-hd5-1½4-5¾J. Diaz, Jr.8.80
Discreet Angel113410107-67-65-noY. Ramos6.95
Dixieland Union118558-1½6-1½6-26-¾E. Ramirez13.05
Wicked Runner121722-1½2-hd4-½7-2½F. Maysonett7.10
Appraised118616-hd8-½8-½8-½A. Rodriguez11.65
Point Winner118399-1½9-½9-59-10A. Flores21.15
West Side Warrior118287-½101010K. Pellot50.40
11 (10)Laser Loop10.407.10No Tix
1 (1)Thorpe d'Oro9.70No Tix

Daily Double (3-11) paid $18.20; Exacta (11-1) paid $138.40; Quinella (1-11) paid $39.20; $1 Superfecta (11-1-9-10) paid $281.70; $1 Trifecta (11-1-9) paid $117.15;

