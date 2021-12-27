5th-$6,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:14. Good. dueled, up
Fractional/Final Time: 23.780, 46.720, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.700.
Trainer: Samuel Diaz
Winner: B G, 6, by Smart Strike-Magical Ride
Scratched: Land Battle.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Laser Loop
|118
|10
|7
|3-hd
|3-1
|2-2
|1-no
|J. Robles
|4.20
|Thorpe d'Oro
|113
|1
|4
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-1¼
|O. Adorno
|11.55
|Untilwemeetagain
|118
|8
|3
|4-3½
|4-2½
|3-1½
|3-½
|L. Perez
|0.90
|Macho d'Oro
|118
|9
|6
|5-hd
|5-hd
|5-1½
|4-5¾
|J. Diaz, Jr.
|8.80
|Discreet Angel
|113
|4
|10
|10
|7-6
|7-6
|5-no
|Y. Ramos
|6.95
|Dixieland Union
|118
|5
|5
|8-1½
|6-1½
|6-2
|6-¾
|E. Ramirez
|13.05
|Wicked Runner
|121
|7
|2
|2-1½
|2-hd
|4-½
|7-2½
|F. Maysonett
|7.10
|Appraised
|118
|6
|1
|6-hd
|8-½
|8-½
|8-½
|A. Rodriguez
|11.65
|Point Winner
|118
|3
|9
|9-1½
|9-½
|9-5
|9-10
|A. Flores
|21.15
|West Side Warrior
|118
|2
|8
|7-½
|10
|10
|10
|K. Pellot
|50.40
|11 (10)
|Laser Loop
|10.40
|7.10
|No Tix
|1 (1)
|Thorpe d'Oro
|9.70
|No Tix
Daily Double (3-11) paid $18.20; Exacta (11-1) paid $138.40; Quinella (1-11) paid $39.20; $1 Superfecta (11-1-9-10) paid $281.70; $1 Trifecta (11-1-9) paid $117.15;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.