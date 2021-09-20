7th-$6,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 5:49. Good. strongbtwn1/4,splt

Fractional/Final Time: 25.760, 49.440, 1:14.330, 1:40.830, 00.000, 1:47.760.

Trainer: Jose Diaz

Winner: DK B/ G, 7, by Signature Red-Lemon Twirl

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Signature Twirl1201511-49-1½6-½1-51-4¼J. Diaz6.90
Military Palace120968-27-37-4½2-1½2-3¾J. Santiago1.00
Remember Willy11311121210-½8-½8-53-1¾O. Adorno11.40
D'guapo1206101-hd1-21-hd3-½4-hdF. Maysonett46.65
Napoleon's Empire120475-1½4-½5-hd6-½5-½J. Robles11.00
Saints Marching In120522-12-1½2-24-16-hdJ. Navarro2.70
Pamir1131299-½11-19-½10-107-2¼J. Figueroa52.65
Bacano1207117-hd5-hd4-hd5-18-6½S. Ortiz5.55
Emmett's Dream121313-hd3-13-1½7-hd9-3E. Castro21.10
On Fire120246-hd8-hd10-½9-hd10-15N. Figueroa42.65
Exagerado11710810-½121211-½11-4B. Lopez148.35
Sunny Lad120834-26-½11-31212E. Ramirez21.95
1 (1)Signature Twirl15.805.60No Tix
9 (9)Military Palace6.00No Tix

$1 Pick 6 (6-6-4-11-8-1) 5 Correct Paid $452.05 , 4 Correct Paid $6.35. $1 Pick 4 (4-11-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $1,300.60. $1 Pick 3 (11-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $11,970.15. Daily Double (8-1) paid $19,535.50; Exacta (1-9) paid $43.40; $1 Superfecta (1-9-11-ALL) paid $109.00; $1 Trifecta (1-9-11) paid $185.25;

