7th-$6,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 5:49. Good. strongbtwn1/4,splt
Fractional/Final Time: 25.760, 49.440, 1:14.330, 1:40.830, 00.000, 1:47.760.
Trainer: Jose Diaz
Winner: DK B/ G, 7, by Signature Red-Lemon Twirl
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Signature Twirl
|120
|1
|5
|11-4
|9-1½
|6-½
|1-5
|1-4¼
|J. Diaz
|6.90
|Military Palace
|120
|9
|6
|8-2
|7-3
|7-4½
|2-1½
|2-3¾
|J. Santiago
|1.00
|Remember Willy
|113
|11
|12
|12
|10-½
|8-½
|8-5
|3-1¾
|O. Adorno
|11.40
|D'guapo
|120
|6
|10
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-hd
|3-½
|4-hd
|F. Maysonett
|46.65
|Napoleon's Empire
|120
|4
|7
|5-1½
|4-½
|5-hd
|6-½
|5-½
|J. Robles
|11.00
|Saints Marching In
|120
|5
|2
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-2
|4-1
|6-hd
|J. Navarro
|2.70
|Pamir
|113
|12
|9
|9-½
|11-1
|9-½
|10-10
|7-2¼
|J. Figueroa
|52.65
|Bacano
|120
|7
|11
|7-hd
|5-hd
|4-hd
|5-1
|8-6½
|S. Ortiz
|5.55
|Emmett's Dream
|121
|3
|1
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-1½
|7-hd
|9-3
|E. Castro
|21.10
|On Fire
|120
|2
|4
|6-hd
|8-hd
|10-½
|9-hd
|10-15
|N. Figueroa
|42.65
|Exagerado
|117
|10
|8
|10-½
|12
|12
|11-½
|11-4
|B. Lopez
|148.35
|Sunny Lad
|120
|8
|3
|4-2
|6-½
|11-3
|12
|12
|E. Ramirez
|21.95
|1 (1)
|Signature Twirl
|15.80
|5.60
|No Tix
|9 (9)
|Military Palace
|6.00
|No Tix
$1 Pick 6 (6-6-4-11-8-1) 5 Correct Paid $452.05 , 4 Correct Paid $6.35. $1 Pick 4 (4-11-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $1,300.60. $1 Pick 3 (11-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $11,970.15. Daily Double (8-1) paid $19,535.50; Exacta (1-9) paid $43.40; $1 Superfecta (1-9-11-ALL) paid $109.00; $1 Trifecta (1-9-11) paid $185.25;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.