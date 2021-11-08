4th-$6,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:45. Good. led, drew clear
Fractional/Final Time: 25.140, 49.610, 1:15.300, 1:42.930, 00.000, 1:50.070.
Trainer: Angel Molinari
Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Moro Tap-San Gatito
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Si Te Vas
|118
|3
|2
|2-5
|2-4½
|1-1
|1-3½
|1-2
|E. Castro
|6.20
|Anothersongndance
|119
|7
|4
|5-½
|6-10
|2-½
|3-2
|2-½
|A. Hernandez Sanchez
|2.15
|Alice's Girls
|111
|6
|3
|3-1
|5-½
|5-½
|4-2½
|3-¾
|M. Maysonett
|32.45
|Little Maria
|119
|4
|5
|6-8
|4-hd
|4-1½
|2-hd
|4-4½
|J. Diaz
|0.50
|Uwandadance
|111
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5-1½
|E. Melendez
|43.20
|Lady Joyfull
|118
|2
|6
|4-½
|3-hd
|6-10
|6-5
|6-nk
|J. Velez
|10.70
|Unagi
|118
|1
|1
|1-1½
|1-1
|3-½
|5-1
|7
|A. Rodriguez
|7.70
|3 (3)
|Si Te Vas
|14.40
|4.90
|No Tix
|7 (7)
|Anothersongndance
|3.50
|No Tix
Daily Double (2-3) paid $28.10; Exacta (3-7) paid $49.30; $1 Trifecta (3-7-6) paid $366.90;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.