4th-$6,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:45. Good. led, drew clear

Fractional/Final Time: 25.140, 49.610, 1:15.300, 1:42.930, 00.000, 1:50.070.

Trainer: Angel Molinari

Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Moro Tap-San Gatito

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Si Te Vas118322-52-4½1-11-3½1-2E. Castro14.404.90No Tix6.20
Anothersongndance119745-½6-102-½3-22-½A. Hernandez Sanchez3.50No Tix2.15
Alice's Girls111633-15-½5-½4-2½3-¾M. Maysonett32.45
Little Maria119456-84-hd4-1½2-hd4-4½J. Diaz0.50
Uwandadance1115777775-1½E. Melendez43.20
Lady Joyfull118264-½3-hd6-106-56-nkJ. Velez10.70
Unagi118111-1½1-13-½5-17A. Rodriguez7.70

Daily Double (2-3) paid $28.10; Exacta (3-7) paid $49.30; $1 Trifecta (3-7-6) paid $366.90;

