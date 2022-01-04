PEABODY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
CNE Direct is excited to announce the promotion of Omur Bagci from President to COO. Omur joined CNE in June of 2019 having previously served as VP of Sustainable Technology Solutions at Arrow Electronics. In a few short years Omur has led the expansion of CNE’s product lines and lifecycle management services, grown and upgraded CNE’s global sales team substantially, and driven CNE’s end-to-end digitization strategy through implementation of Echonos, a leading SaaS based lifecycle management platform.
In his new role Omur will work closely with CEO Jerry Quill to plan and execute on the company’s aggressive plan for growth. He will be specifically responsible for sales management, solutions development, marketing, and business intelligence functions across the entire business. He will also collaborate with the executive team in creation and implementation of plans for operational processes, internal infrastructures, and company policies all designed to drive growth, profitability, and efficiencies within the company.
With an educational background in computational physics and a professional background in distributed software systems, Omur also has a keen interest in blockchain technology and the potential it represents towards the digital evolution of circular economy through his software start-up, Echonos.
About CNE Direct
CNE Direct is a leading global IT lifecycle Management company headquartered in Peabody, MA, USA, with facilities located throughout the Americas, Asia, EMEA, and India. CNE was founded in 2002 and has achieved rapid growth by providing high-touch tailored reverse logistics, IT asset management and disposition solutions for our partners and clients. CNE is R2, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certified with a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental excellence.
