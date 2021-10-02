CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention has launched a new website that includes guidance on understanding suicide risk and provides connections to experts across the state.
The website, www.zerosuicidesnh.org, also shares stories of people who have overcome personal struggles and chosen life over suicide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says New Hampshire has the second-highest suicide rate in New England and the 19th-highest suicide rate in the U.S.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the isolation, depression and anxieties that put folks at greater risk of suicide, especially Veterans with PTSD; people with disabilities or brain injuries; the elderly, police and first responders who have the difficult job of dealing with death on a daily basis,” said Steve Wade, a founding partner of the coalition and executive director of the Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire. “Now is the time to provide proactive guidance and foster a dialogue on suicide as a public health issue.”
The coalition is a public-private-partnership that came together this year.