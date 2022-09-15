DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--
Coda Signature, an innovative leader in the cannabis industry, announced a powerful alliance with Illinois cannabis pioneer Illinois Kindness III LLC, a social equity, minority- and female-owned cannabis company. The strategic partnership will bring some of the country’s highest quality edibles, Coda Signature’s revered line of chocolate bars and French Fruit Notes, to the Illinois market in 2023.
“The prospect of serving the Illinois community with our chef-driven infused edibles excites the entire team at Coda Signature. And we could not ask for a more accomplished and talented partner than Illinois Kindness III,” said Coda Signature CEO Maigread Eichten. “Illinois Kindness III is custom-creating a facility dedicated to manufacturing our luxury line of edibles, all of which are always hand-crafted.”
Coda’s co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Lauren Gockley’s culinary career spans more than 20 years, with experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants and Parisian pastry shops. She brings keen attention to flavor, aroma, texture and detail to all Coda products.
“Coda crafts extraordinary products that people desire not just for the wellness benefits, but also for the exquisite taste and overall experience,” said Illinois Kindness III CEO, Chris Visco.
In 2019, Chris was diagnosed with breast cancer, and managed her experience in part with Coda chocolate. She continues to advocate for the potential benefits of cannabis as medicine. Prior to launching Illinois Kindness, she was awarded licenses in six states and operated the largest chain of dispensaries in Pennsylvania before selling the successful business.
The team is eager to introduce Illinoisians to true artisan edible excellence, born out of expertise and passion.
About Coda Signature
Coda Signature creates delightfully crafted cannabis experiences featuring luxury edibles and topicals that complement a well-lived life. The women-led and operated company sets the standard for world-class quality and accessible luxury, earning prestigious awards in multiple markets for its products. Established in 2015, Coda Signature continues to grow its lines and market reach, delivering consistent cannabinoid dosing and artistically crafted cannabis products for both the medicinal and adult-use markets. Coda Signature products are available in dispensaries across Colorado, with planned expansion into other North American emerging markets. Experience Coda: codasignature.com
About Illinois Kindness III
Illinois Kindness III has a mission to provide a unique experience to the cannabis sector by employing the best and the brightest experienced professionals to educate and produce quality products to consumers in the adult-use market. Steeped in the values of philanthropy, diversity, inclusion & social equity, Illinois Kindness III is deeply committed to developing a diverse culture and talented workforce which reflects the communities they serve.
Visit: Theyardillinois.com
