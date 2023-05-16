SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
CoderPad today announced the launch of its ChatGPT integration in beta, allowing candidates and interviewers to leverage ChatGPT collaboratively as a resource during technical interviews. The integration enhances CoderPad's ability to let hiring teams evaluate technical candidates in a real-world setting.
“ChatGPT is changing the way developers work, but technical interviewing has yet to evolve alongside its technology until now,” said Amanda Richardson, CEO, CoderPad. “CoderPad is leading the charge to provide an interview experience that replicates candidates’ day-to-day work, with all of the tools and technologies that help them become stronger developers. This integration will provide interviewers with better indicators of candidates’ resourcefulness, efficiency, and critical thinking skills to help them determine if the candidate would bring value to their team.”
A ChatGPT dialog box will now be included in each interview pad where both candidates and interviewers can ask questions to ChatGPT, which will be captured in code playback and saved to the interview. Interviewers can then gauge how resourceful candidates are by seeing how they interact with ChatGPT, as well as assess critical thinking skills as they consider ChatGPT’s response before adapting and using it appropriately.
Interviewers who want to embrace ChatGPT can use the tool in multiple ways to improve the hiring process. Some of these include:
- Have a candidate ask ChatGPT to solve a question, get the result, and have the candidate critique the results to assess if they were able to improve the code.
- Have the candidate ask ChatGPT to solve a question and then have the candidate write a readme on how the code works.
- Use ChatGPT to help refresh or create new questions that test for one of the most valuable soft skills: resourcefulness.
“Large Language Models will not replace developers, but rather make them more efficient,” continued Richardson. “We strongly urge companies to embrace these new tools to make technical interviewing better.”
Wide availability will follow next month. Find out how CoderPad’s skills-based technical hiring platform makes interviewing a better experience for all by visiting www.coderpad.io.
About CoderPad
CoderPad is a simple yet powerful online technical hiring platform that makes it easy to interview in the candidate’s language of choice so hiring managers can quickly get a quality signal of an engineer’s skills. We empower customers around the world to screen and interview best-in-class engineers with our comprehensive and flexible technology, responsive customer success team, and devotion to a great candidate experience. Headquartered in San Francisco, CoderPad serves over 4,000 customers, has hosted more than 2.5 million technical interviews in 30+ languages, and through CodinGame, enables 2 million+ developers to sharpen their skills, for free, by playing games and solving puzzles. Visit http://www.coderpad.io for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005831/en/
CONTACT: Nikki Neumann
SutherlandGold for CoderPad
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HUMAN RESOURCES
SOURCE: CoderPad
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/16/2023 11:54 AM/DISC: 05/16/2023 11:53 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005831/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.