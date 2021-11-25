Codigo 04 Takes Home the Season 25 Crown for EstrellaTV’s Talent Competition Series “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021--
Codigo 04, a four-piece teenage (16 and 17 years old) Regional Mexican group from San Francisco (Fairfield) CA, is the grand prize winner in season 25 of EstrellaTV’s flagship talent competition series Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.Codigo 04 was voted the winner out of the 12 finalists by the audience and judges, winning the $100,000 grand prize in the two-hour season finale, which aired tonight.
Shown are the members of Codigo 04, the San Francisco Regional Mexican band, winners of Season 25 of EstrellaTV’s “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.” L to r are: Aaron Flores, Jose Antonio Leon, Andres Castillo and Leonel Rubio. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images for Estrella Media
Performing “Chiquita Bonita” by El Lobito de Sinaloa in the final, Codigo 04 wowed the judges and fans with their first-generation approach to Regional music, focusing on performing classic Mexican songs that are better known by their parents’ generation then their own. Representing the first generation of Mexican American families, Jose Leon (17) Andres Castillo (16), Aaron Flores (16) and Leonel Rubio (17), Codigo 04, became a fan favorite for their distinct twist on the classics driving fan votes as well as the judges’ scores. Following the group’s win, singer Leonel Rubio said, “We’re without words right now, we’re really excited to see what comes next.”
In an emotional final elimination ceremony, fans saw the final 12 be reduced to three, with singer Frida Guzman placing third, Los Pelillos de Culiacan, a comedy duo from Tijuana, MX placing second. The finale featured live performances by season 24 winners Viririana Sandoval and Ashley Acosta singing “Como lo Hice Yo” together for the first time. Also performing in the finale were judge and GRAMMY-Award singer Ana Bárbara singing her new single “Mala Racha,” Regional Mexican singer/songwriter Virlán García singing “Hibrido” and “Hoy Voy a Olvidarte,” Season 25 judge and award-winning Regional Mexican singer El Fantasma singing “Soy Bien Amigo,” Hijos De Barrón singing “Y Si Se Quiere Ir,” and musical group Fuerza Regida singing “Descansando.”
The season 25 finalists were:
- Israel Segovia / 31 / Brownsville, TX / Singer
- Alejandro Rivera / 24 / Patterson, CA / Singer
- Adrian Mendez y Los De La Perla / Los Angeles, CA / Group
- Acuarela Jimenez / 13 / Dallas, TX / Singer
- Diego Raya / 31 / Molline, IL / Rap
- Los Compas de Guadalupe / Santa Maria, CA / Group
- Luisito Fernandez / 15 / Santa Cruz, Honduras / Singer
- Codigo 04 / 16-17 / San Francisco, CA / Group
- Zamira Garfias / 24 / Brownsville, TX / Singer
- Los Pelillos de Culiacan / Puebla, MX / Comedians
- La Kultura / Mexicali BC, MX / Group
- Frida Guzman / 16 / Los Angeles, CA / Singer
Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento is the longest-running talent competition series in U.S. Spanish-language television, produced in EstrellaTV's Burbank, CA studios. The series just received the “Legacy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television, TV Program or Series” at the Hispanic TV Summit produced by Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News, and NextTV. Season 25 saw a record number of submissions, with thousands of contestants auditioning in person and virtually for the series from across the U.S. and Mexico. The series showcases talent, including musical artists and vocal groups, dancers, magicians, comedians, and even axe throwers, all in the quest to be named the best new Latin entertainment star.
Season 25 judges were Regional Mexican superstar El Fantasma, influential GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ana Bárbara, legendary producer and Estrella Media radio programmer Pepe Garza, and Estrella Media national radio host Don Cheto. In addition, chart-topping and award-winning Regional Mexican artist Luis Coronel was the series host. Christy Garza from Estrella Media's La Raza radio station in Houston served as the show’s DJ.
