COEUS Consulting Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of COEUS Holdings and together a leading health outcomes, contracting, technology and commercial insights consulting firm, today announced it has hired Matthew Paul as Senior Vice President, Value & Access. Mr. Paul joins the COEUS team after a successful career within senior leadership in the healthcare reinsurance industry most recently at Skyward Accident & Health, formerly known as Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG).
As Senior Vice President, Value & Access, Matt will be responsible for educating pharma/biotech clients on how the reinsurance market may impact their therapy’s utilization, developing actionable strategies on mitigating risk and building technology solutions that remove barriers to access. In addition, Matt will be responsible for building a new service line and solutions geared towards reinsurers themselves to better reduce their risk and exposure in the market.
“COEUS has worked long and hard to build its reputation as a leader in the market in tying health outcomes together with value-based care delivery in an effort to manage drug spend and ensure that appropriate patients receive the therapies they need,” said Marc Hixson, CEO of COEUS Holdings. “Matt’s reinsurance experience in a sector of the market that isn’t clearly understood by employers, manufacturers, and patients will bring tremendous value to all of our clients as they continue to innovate and pay for drugs.”
Prior to Joining COEUS, while at Skyward, Matt had oversight of the A&H Medical Stop Loss division where he worked closely with producers and internal regional underwriting teams to navigate best pricing and condition setting for their mutual clients. Over the past few years, the business model has changed from providing a rate driven product to being consultative, creative, and collaborative due to the emergence of high-cost drugs and therapies that are simply too expensive for the underlying plan to absorb.
“Over the years I have watched as innovative drugs and treatments have come to market while also watched as insurers and self-funded employers figure out how to pay for them. The market is now at a tipping point. In order to continue to see the innovation in drug development, we have to do a better job at figuring out innovative ways to show their value for the cost they carry,” said Mr. Paul. “Without that value, innovation will cease, and many diseases will never see a cure. The COEUS team shares that same passion and drive and I look forward to helping be a part of that solution.”
About COEUS Consulting Group
Founded in 2009, COEUS Consulting Group is a boutique life sciences market access strategy consulting firm offering clients commercial support across the entire development spectrum. Our core focus is on delivering thoughtful insight and recommendations for our clients, and we accomplish that by utilizing a unique team of industry experts specific to each client’s needs in conjunction with a broad network of partners and advisors. The Market Access practice works with clients to develop their managed care and pricing and contracting strategy, market access insight generation, HEOR strategy and tactics, launch readiness, account management, operational support, patient access, distribution, and trade and advocacy/policy work. To learn more about COEUS and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusconsultinggroup.com.
About COEUS Holdings
The COEUS Holdings teams are singularly driven to optimize market access and commercialization infrastructure for pharmaceutical products. COEUS is a multi-specialty, commercially aligned consultancy, offering a comprehensive suite of informed solutions for successful engagement with organized customers, providers, and patients. Leveraging years of collective real-world market expertise, we offer unique perspectives into clinical and business opportunities to support your brands’ position in the marketplace. COEUS' mission is to ensure patient access beyond the prescription. We focus on becoming your ally in navigating the healthcare universe. COEUS teams advance thought leadership, technology solutions, and communication initiatives to ensure your brands’ lifelong success. Together, we strive to redefine access solutions in the evolving domestic and global managed care markets. To learn more about COEUS and the company’s offerings, visit www.coeusholdings.com.
