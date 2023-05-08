CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2023--
Cognito Therapeutics, a neurotechnology company advancing disease-modifying therapies to treat CNS diseases, announced today two poster presentations at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2023 Meeting, held May 7-10 in Boston, MA. The presented research demonstrates the use of real-world data to identify high-risk mild cognitive impairment (MCI) patients to develop a predictive model for patients at high-risk of progression to AD.
The scientific posters are as follows:
- Estimating Risk of Disease Progression from Mild Cognitive Impairment to Alzheimer’s Disease using Administrative Claims Data
- Outcome Measures used in recent Alzheimer’s Disease Phase III Clinical Trials- A Review of the ClinicalTrials.Gov online system
Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by memory loss and decline in cognitive and daily function, has a significant burden on patients and the healthcare system. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) represents the prodromal phase of AD, and approximately 15% of patients with MCI progress to an Alzheimer’s dementia phase within two years of diagnosis, and about 32% of patients progress within five years.
“Identifying MCI patients at high-risk of progressing to AD will allow for interventional opportunities aimed at slowing disease progression and reducing the overall burden of disease. The use of real-world data presents an opportunity to identify high-risk MCI patients at low implementation cost and high applicability,” said Ralph Kern, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics.
In partnership with Aetion, the purpose of this study was to develop a predictive model for progression to AD in a population of MCI patients and to identify MCI patients at high risk of developing AD using MarketScan administrative claims.
Research Findings
Approximately 40% of high-risk patients with MCI may have an increased risk of progressing to AD over a 2-year period. Patients in the high-risk group were on average older, had higher frequency of non-specific cognitive impairment symptoms, including altered mental status, disorientation, and lack of coordination as well as non-obvious, previously unidentified features in their medical history that contribute to their faster rate of progression.
"We also plan to submit additional findings from our research analysis of the health economic data for publication by the end of this year. Together, these data will be used to support future physician referral decisions as well as our payer partnerships aimed at facilitated timely and appropriate patient access upon launch of our novel therapeutic,” said Everett Crosland, Chief Commercial Officer, Cognito Therapeutics.
The Summit is co-located with and being held immediately prior to the Society’s annual international conference, ISPOR 2023. The Summit is a collaboration between ISPOR, the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE), and the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy. ISPOR is a leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research.
About Cognito Therapeutics
Cognito Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapeutic approaches to treat neurodegenerative disorders. Its non-invasive neuromodulation platform was developed by MIT Professors and scientific founders Li-Huei Tsai and Ed Boyden. The Company’s lead therapy is currently in a pivotal study (HOPE) in Alzheimer’s Disease and was awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. Cognito is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com. Follow us on Twitter at @cognitotx.
