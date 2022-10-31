CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
Cognito Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company pioneering disease-modifying therapeutic interventions for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today it has been selected to present clinical data from its proprietary gamma sensory stimulation in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease, at the 2022 Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD), held November 29 - December 2, in San Francisco, CA.
“We’re excited to present data at CTAD 2022 showing our proprietary gamma sensory stimulation for a 6-month period reduced brain atrophy and preserved cognitive function in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Brent Vaughan, CEO, Cognito Therapeutics. “Our clinical data has shown that our novel approach significantly slowed disease progression, preserving both brain function and brain volume in Alzheimer’s patients. We believe the preservation of brain gray and white matter will have particularly important clinical implications, with broad applications in Alzheimer’s and other neurological disorders.”
Details of the poster presentation are below:
Poster Title: Increase in white matter volume and myelination after 6 months of 40Hz gamma sensory stimulation therapy in patients on Alzheimer’s Disease spectrum
Poster Number: P076
Date/Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Presenter: Aylin Cimenser, Ph.D., Senior Director of Data Science, Cognito Therapeutics
Cognito will also be hosting a reception at CTAD 2022:
Date/Time: Thursday, December 1, 6:00 – 9:00 pm PT
Location: Vista Lounge, Hilton San Francisco Union Square (333 O'Farrell Street)
RSVP to CTAD2022@cognitotx.com.
About Cognito Therapeutics
Cognito Therapeutics is a pioneer in disease-modifying therapeutic interventions for neurodegenerative diseases and human cognitive performance. The company has completed multiple clinical studies demonstrating its investigational therapeutic platform has the potential to safely slow or stop cognitive decline and loss of brain volume in Alzheimer’s disease. Cognito has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for treatment of the cognitive and functional symptoms associated with Alzheimer's disease in individuals diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s and expects to start pivotal studies in 2022. The company’s technology is based on pioneering optogenetics research by scientific co-founders Professors Li-Huei Tsai and optogenetics pioneer Ed Boyden at MIT. Cognito Therapeutics is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com. Follow us on Twitter at @cognitotx.
CONTACT: Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
