Coke Florida Names Theodore “Teddy” Mejeur as General Manager for Sarasota Territory

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) announces the promotion of Theodore “Teddy” Mejeur to Territory General Manager for its Sarasota Territory, effective immediately. Sarasota is one of 18 Florida markets for Coke Florida, the third largest privately held and the sixth largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States.
Theodore “Teddy” Mejeur promoted to Territory General Manager for Sarasota at Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
As Territory General Manager, Mejeur will provide leadership and oversight for Coke Florida’s operations across Manatee, Sarasota, and parts of Charlotte counties, including sales, distribution, and warehousing. Sarasota is a key growth market in the Coke Florida business, which spans 47 of the 67 counties in the state and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.
“Teddy has played an essential role in our business for over 12 years,” said Jeffrey Ortmeier, Vice President, Field Franchise Operations for Coke Florida. “The solid expertise he has demonstrated on the business development and sales side, along with an excellent rapport amongst associates and the community, made this a fitting promotion for our Sarasota team.”
Joining the Coca-Cola System in 2011, Mejeur has held roles of increasing responsibility in the sales organization at Coke Florida. He served as Sales Director for Palm Beach, Martin, and Belle Glade counties before moving into the Sales Director role for the Sarasota and St. Petersburg markets. A native of Lake Worth, Florida, he holds a Marketing degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University. In his new role, Mejeur will continue cultivating relationships with customers, partners, and others in the business community; maintain a culture of excellence within the workforce while building upon the company’s reputation as an employer of choice; and invest in community programming centered around sustainability, economic empowerment, and education.
“I am honored to lead our local team of professionals focused on providing customers with the best service possible,” said Teddy Mejeur, Territory General Manager - Sarasota for Coke Florida. “Collectively, we are excited for the opportunity to make a real impact in the communities we serve.”
About Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC
Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) is a family-owned Coca-Cola bottler with an exclusive sales and distribution territory that covers over 21 million consumers across 47 Florida counties and includes the major metropolitan markets of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Coke Florida manufactures, sells, distributes, and merchandises over 600 products of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies, including Monster Energy. Coke Florida is the third largest privately held and the sixth largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coke Florida is a certified Minority Business Enterprise. In 2023, the company was named a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for a second consecutive year. Coke Florida was founded in 2015, is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and is one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the United States. To learn more, visit www.cocacolaflorida.com.
