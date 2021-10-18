Colin Powell, former secretary of state under President George W. Bush, died Monday morning from COVID-19 complications, his family wrote on Facebook.
He was fully vaccinated against the virus, according to his family.
Powell was the first the Black person to serve as secretary of state and previously served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during President George H.W. Bush’s time in office.
“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment,” his family wrote. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”
©2021 McClatchy Washington Bureau. Visit at mcclatchydc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.