Coliseo De Puerto Rico and ASM Global Recognize 10,000,000th Visitor at Tommy Torres Concert

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot and ASM Global, the world’s largest producer of live entertainment experiences, surprised Melanie Biringer-Figueroa with the news of being the 10,000,000 th visitor to the “Choli” as she made her entrance to the venue on Saturday to enjoy the Tommy Torres concert, “ El Playlist de Anoche Live.”
ASM Global’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot’s Jorge L. Pérez, CVE, regional manager of ASM Global, (center) and Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, (left) celebrate with fan Melanie Biringer-Figueroa (right) with news of Biringer-Figueroa being the revered venue’s 10,000 000th visitor this weekend. (Photo courtesy ASM Global).
“We are overjoyed to be able to recognize our 10 millionth visitor and celebrate this historic and special moment with her,” said Jorge L. Pérez, CVE, regional manager of ASM Global. The winner received an array of gifts as part of this accolade, including a trip and holiday vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and gift baskets with a variety of products, among other surprises.
The Coliseo de Puerto Rico, recognized as one of the most successful arenas in the world, opened its doors on Sept. 4, 2004, and has been the stage of special events and memorable concerts ever since, including local and international artists who have toured its stage, delighting millions of visitors, sports fans, theater productions and events.
In December 2021, Coliseo de Puerto Rico was ranked among the highest ticket-selling venues globally, despite having been closed until August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ron Bension, president and CEO of ASM Global, said, “We’re incredibly proud of this moment. Coliseo represents the best of what ASM offers its clients throughout the world—amazing content and the best and most seamless guest experience anywhere, leveraging technology, innovative culinary creations and a team dedicated to optimizing the fan journey.”
“We are deeply grateful of all our visitors for the love and solid patronage over the course of nearly 18 years. The people of Puerto Rico and our guests enjoy concerts, special events and sports to the fullest. After the challenges we have collectively faced due to the pandemic since 2020, we were able to reopen 11 months ago with great success. Today we honor one of our Choli fans and celebrate this historic moment with her,” said Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority.
About ASM Global
ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit asmglobal.com.
