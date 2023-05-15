Collection of Fat Chance Los Angeles and Personal Favorites of Jeff Schuerholz Headline Abell Auction Co.’s Fine Art, Jewelry and Furnishings Sale on May 20-21

This vibrant painting “The Ebony Tree” (estimated value $200,000 -$300,000) by leading 20th century artist Ernie Barnes will be among the fine art, jewelry and furnishings offered at Abell Auction Co.’s highly anticipated online sale on May 20-21. An assortment of coveted items from Fat Chance Los Angeles and the personal favorites of gallery founder Jeff Schuerholz also will be highlighted.