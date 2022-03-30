SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2022--
Collectors Holdings, Inc. (“Collectors”) announced it has raised $100 million in new funding at a $4.3 billion valuation and that the Company has grown its revenue and EBITDA by over 100% year-over-year. The new financing comes as the Company launches its new corporate branding and website ( www.Collectors.com ).
The new Collectors.com unifies the Company's brands into one experience, and showcases the suite of authentication and grading services (PSA, PCGS, WATA), marketplace and auction platforms (Goldin, CollectorsCorner) and collectibles research tools (Card Ladder) offered by the growing company. The site also introduces the Company's mission of “helping collectors pursue their passion,” its expanded and new leadership team, and its vision to modernize and scale the collectibles industry.
Collectors has grown quickly over the past year thanks to strong demand for its authentication and grading services and increases in marketplace sales following the acquisition of Goldin. The Company, which is profitable and growing quickly, has also made a number of significant strategic acquisitions to expand its offerings to customers. The new funding, raised from existing investors, will be used to grow the business further and invest in new technology that further improves the experience for hobbyists.
“Our vision has always been to reinvest via technology and capacity expansion into our brands and simplify the collecting experience through innovation,” said Collectors CEO Nat Turner. “As a long-time collector, I’m personally passionate about the industry, and have been thrilled to be a part of its overall growth the last several years. We’re going to continue focusing on improving the customer experience and providing the trusted tools that every collector needs.”
In addition to the Company’s new funding and platform, Collectors is also announcing the launch of a secure vault platform and collection management service. Available this summer, the vault service will enable collectors to seamlessly submit their items for authentication and grading by PSA and transfer those items directly to a secure, 11,000-square-foot Delaware facility. Collectors can then digitally manage their collection through Collectors.com by adding new items to the vault at any time or by offering items for sale through the Goldin marketplace.
The collectibles industry – including sports cards, trading card games like Pokémon, coins, autographed memorabilia, video games, and much more – has undergone a renaissance as enthusiasm from long-time collectors, new hobbyists and alternative investors has grown. A recent report suggests that the collectibles industry is expected to be worth $522 billion globally 2028, up from $372 billion in 2020.
Collectors was acquired last year by an investor group led by Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., Cohen Private Ventures, LLC and TCG Capital Management, L.P. To learn more about Collectors or join the team visit Collectors.com.
About Collectors
Collectors is the global leader in authentication and management of collectibles, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Paris. Collectors provides hobbyists and alternative asset investors with best-in-class products, tools and services that power the collectibles industry. Collectors brands include leading authentication and grading services PSA (trading cards and memorabilia), PCGS (coins and currency), and WATA (video games and pop culture), as well as online collectibles marketplace, Goldin. Visit Collectors.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329006052/en/
CONTACT: Jake Klein
646-660-8644
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL GENERAL SPORTS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER SPORTS OTHER CONSUMER ONLINE RETAIL SPORTS LUXURY OTHER RETAIL MEN OTHER TECHNOLOGY SPECIALTY FAMILY CONSUMER
SOURCE: Collectors Holdings, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/30/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/30/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329006052/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.