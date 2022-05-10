STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) _ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $13.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 60 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.7 million.
Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $465 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.