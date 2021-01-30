MOSCOW (AP) — Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured in the collision of a tractor-trailer and a minibus in central Russia.

The Russian Interior Ministry said in a Saturday statement that collision took place Friday near Syzran in the Samara region about 730 kilometers (450 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Preliminary information indicated the tractor-trailer skidded and veered into an oncoming lane.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe. The condition of the truck’s driver was not reported.

