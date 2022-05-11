MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2022--
ColoHouse, a worldwide retail colocation, cloud, and managed services provider with 26 locations in 21 cities across North America, Europe, and Asia, announces its expanding footprint of 15,000 square feet of data center space and over 1 megawatt of power in the fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (‘1547 CSR’) flagship Orangeburg, New York facility, located at 1 Ramland Road. ColoHouse’s expansion in Orangeburg meets the high demand of both existing and new customers, new business growth requirements, and exponential demand for its own bare metal solution available through TurnKey Internet, which ColoHouse acquired in Q4 of 2021.
“The Board and ColoHouse Executive Team could not be more excited about the tremendous success that ColoHouse has experienced in the last 6 months,” shares Kevin Reed, interim Chief Executive Officer of ColoHouse. “ Valterra Partners and 1547 CSR’s investment into ColoHouse to create a full IT infrastructure platform has already started to prove our strategic connection with this exciting new phase in Orangeburg.” ColoHouse is adding two new data halls to its existing footprint, adding 15,000 square feet of new inventory. Specifically, ColoHouse’s bare metal company, TurnKey Internet, will be expanding its bare metal footprint to the facility's newest data hall. This expansion will give ColoHouse the opportunity to stay ahead of inventory to meet the high pace and high demand needs for bare metal servers.
John Bonczek, Chief Revenue Officer of ColoHouse, states, “The ColoHouse expansion in Orangeburg continues to solidify the strength of our facility, team, and services in the New York and New Jersey market. We have seen significant recent leasing activity among all verticals, with a particular interest from the financial enterprises. Our Orangeburg facility is up to the task of meeting their strict security requirements, space, power, and connectivity needs. The Orangeburg facility is focused on creating an ecosystem of customers and interconnectivity that attracts top tier customers.”
ColoHouse is the title sponsor for 1547’s Spring Networking event hosted at the Orangeburg, New York data center facility located on 1 Ramland Road. The event is set for May 17, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. To register for the event or to learn more about the 1 Ramland facility, please visit: https://1547realty.com/1547-csr-1-ramland-road-spring-networking-event/.
About ColoHouse
ColoHouse is a retail colocation, cloud, bare metal, security and services provider with 26 locations in 21 cities in North America, Europe, and Asia. Our diverse geographic locations paired with our secure, reliable connectivity and product suite, allow our customers to confidently deliver services to their end users while being mindful of cost performance. Our IT infrastructure platform continues to alleviate IT resources for businesses to focus more on their core business. To learn more about ColoHouse, please visit: https://colohouse.com/.
