WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Colonial Surety Company, a leading direct and digital insurer, today announced the appointment of Kevin Grzelak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
In his new role, Grzelak will be responsible for assembling a talented financial team and formulating a comprehensive strategy for exploring potential acquisitions and partnerships. He will also lead the company’s strategic expansion initiatives, including capital restructuring designed to support the business’ long-term and short-term goals. Additionally, Grzelak will assume responsibility for overseeing all Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and statutory reporting functions, as well as managing reinsurance agreements.
“Colonial is excited to welcome Kevin Grzelak to its leadership team. Kevin is renowned for his strong cross-functional leadership skills and his proven track record of building high-performance teams aligned with financial objectives. His commitment to fostering business excellence is vividly demonstrated through his readiness to challenge the status quo,” said Wayne Nunziata, CEO at Colonial Surety Company. “His strategic vision aligns perfectly with Colonial’s mission to expand our suite of technologies and offerings, which aid small and medium-sized businesses in efficiently sourcing, procuring, and managing essential insurance and bond products, key for establishing robust, secure, and well-protected companies."
With over two decades of expertise in the financial services and property and casualty insurance sectors, Grzelak brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Prior to joining the Colonial Surety Company team, he held the role of Chief Financial Officer – U.S. Insurance and Holding Companies at SiriusPoint, where he played a pivotal role in preparing the company for the transition to public status.
"I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this new journey with Colonial,” said Kevin Grzelak, the newly appointed CFO. "Colonial’s unwavering commitment to seamlessly blending cutting-edge digital insurance solutions with a profound reservoir of industry knowledge is nothing short of inspiring. It's an exciting opportunity to be joining a company that's at the forefront of innovation in the insurance sector."
As a direct and digital insurer, Colonial Surety Company is dedicated to providing customers with a straightforward and seamless experience when purchasing insurance and bonds. The company's online platform, combined with exemplary customer service, simplifies the insurance-buying process and removes the hassle from these transactions.
About Colonial Surety
Colonial Surety Company was founded in 1930 and brings deep experience and market expertise to every product and every customer relationship. Colonial Surety Company gives its customers the assurance that they, their businesses, and their clients are safeguarded with the right surety and insurance products at all times.
Colonial Surety Company makes it easy for a wide range of industries and professions to buy the bonds and insurance products they need. Colonial Surety Company is a direct and digital insurer offering products through an online platform supported with exemplary customer service. The company gives customers a simple, direct, and instant service that takes the pain out of buying insurance and bonds. Colonial Surety Company is licensed in every U.S. state, rated “A” Excellent by A.M. Best, and listed by the U.S. Treasury as an approved surety.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914495180/en/
CONTACT: Erica Schain, Head of Technology
Aspectus Group
erica.schain@aspectusgroup.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SECURITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY INSURANCE SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Colonial Surety Company
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/14/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/14/2023 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914495180/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.