The College of American Pathologists (CAP) Press, released volume two of the Color Atlas of Hematology —on bone marrow. Volume two guides readers through morphologic identification of cells based on proficiency testing. Donald S. Karcher, MD, FCAP, of George Washington University, writes in the foreword, “This book is an eminently readable, practical, and in many respects entertaining resource for anyone interested in bone marrow morphology, physiology, and pathophysiology.”
While volume one focused on peripheral blood, volume two contains sections on bone marrow sampling, marrow environment, smear differentials, and artificial intelligence. The main chapters focus on nucleated red cells, granulocytes and monocytes, megakaryocytic cells, blasts, lymphocytes and plasma cells, and miscellaneous bone marrow cells. It also focuses on proficiency testing challenges.
The books senior editor, Eric F. Glassy, MD, FCAP, writes in the preface, “collective observations and wisdom of thousands of laboratorians are used to define truth.” He explains, “morphology is still foundational for hematology. It provides diagnoses well before sophisticated testing can be performed, such as flow cytometry, cytogenetics, and FISH. Experts can disagree,” Dr. Glassy says, “the CAP Hematology/Clinical Microscopy Committee—the group that selects the proficiency testing challenges—does not always have a consensus for cell identification. The final answer is built on a crowdsourced response to an unknown cell. That is how proficiency testing is graded—80 percent of labs are needed for consensus.”
This book includes plenty of static images and illustrations, including 125 virtual bone marrow smear links, taken from photographs used over many years in CAP proficiency testing challenges. They can be navigated using the CAP DigitalScope whole slide image viewer providing as close to a real glass slide and analog microscope experience as possible. Authors also included 16 video vignettes on topics they are passionate about, those accompany the texts.
The 400-page book is available in hardbound- for $185 (members and laboratory customers receive 20% off list price). See sample pages and details to order online at estore.cap.org.
As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit: newsroom.cap.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care. Read the CAP Annual Report.
