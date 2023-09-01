DENVER — A Colorado man accused of assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested.
Todd Branden Casey, 53, of Denver, was arrested Wednesday in Georgetown, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.
Casey faces felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting police on the Capitol’s West Plaza, the release said. He’s also suspected of taking part in a riot in the lower west terrace tunnel.
“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the release said.
Casey has been charged in the District of Columbia with felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He also faces multiple misdemeanors. He has made an initial appearance before the federal bench in the District of Colorado in Denver.
“In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” the release stated.
